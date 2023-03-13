WATCH: Giuliano Simeone scores wondergoal for Real Zaragoza as he hits top of the scoring charts

Atletico Madrid are seemingly looking to go for a younger look in coming seasons, with the introduction of Pablo Torre, and the promising loanees Rodrigo Riquelme and Samuel Lino. It might not be too far away that Diego Simeone’s son, Giuliano joins them at the Civitas Metropolitano.

The 20-year-old is currently on loan at Real Zaragoza, and against Leganes this weekend he showed just how good he can be with a brilliant piece of play to give Zaragoza the lead against Leganes.

Le but incroyable de Giuliano Simeone, fils du 'Cholo', avec le Real Saragosse hier en D2 espagnole 😳⚡️pic.twitter.com/vvvk0Uy0zV — BeSoccer 🇫🇷 (@BeSoccerFR) March 13, 2023

It put him on to 6 goals and 3 assists for the season, as Zaragoza ended up with a 3-0 victory at La Romareda. While that might not seem a large return from 29 games, Zaragoza have only scored 26 this season in the league, and it makes Simeone both their top assist-giver and top scorer, as pointed out by MD.

Simeone is a nimble but smaller forward. If he can mix shows of technical ability like he demonstrated on Sunday, then Giuliano might convince his father to give him a shot at Atletico.