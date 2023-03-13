Sevilla goalkeeper given the medical green light after suffering heavy clash against Almeria

Sevilla will be breathing a sigh of relief after Yassine Bounou is thought to have made a full recovery from his clash with Alex Telles against Almeria.

The Moroccan shotstopper was carried off on a stretcher with his head in support, after ‘Bono’ collided with the Brazilian defender while claiming a ball. In the aftermath, he felt dizzy, weak and had low blood pressure.

He was taken to hospital immediately, but Sevilla have released a statement confirming that he spent the night at home. His symptoms receded and after several hours of observation, was allowed out. It is thought that he suffered a shock to the nervous system, rather than a concussion.

Sevilla went on to win the game 2-1, as they head into another vital week against Fenerbahce and Getafe before the international break. Fortunately they have an excellent replacement in Marko Dmitrovic, who stepped in and made two crucial saves from Luis Suarez to preserve the lead for Los Nervionenses. His presence should allow Sevilla to let Bounou recover fully before returning to action.