Sergio Busquets’ agent arrives for key contract talks

Barcelona have entered a key phase in their contract extension talks with captain Sergio Busquets.

Busquets has remained a vital player for La Blaugrana this season, as the experienced leader of Xavi’s title chasing young squad, with Catalan boss determined to keep his former teammate at the Camp Nou.

The 34-year-old’s deal expires at the end of 2022/23, with interest in a free transfer from the MLS, despite his ongoing preference to stay on in Barcelona.

Barcelona have been working with his representatives, over a 12 month renewal offer, on reduced salary terms, but progress has been slow.

As per reports from Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, Busquets’ agent Josep Maria Orobitg met with Mateu Alemany today, with a one year extension on the table, with the options of an add-on until 2025, depending on the amount of games he plays next season.

Busquets’ first choice is to remain with his boyhood club, at least until the end of 2023/24, but he remains unconvinced by the details of the agreement.