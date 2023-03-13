Report: Enriquez Negreira paid off third parties to the tune of €550k

The pressure continues to crank up on Barcelona after further revelations and declarations broke about El Caso Negreira.

On Friday, it officially broke that the Public Prosecutor would charge Barcelona, Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell with continuous corruption, while Real Madrid declared they would attend the court case.

Current President Joan Laporta declared on Twitter that Barcelona were innocent, but there remains an instituional silence on the matter all the same.

Now El Confidencial claim (via Marca), that Enriquez Negreira used up to €550k in order to pay off third parties. The tax office are still unsure of the whereabouts of that money or whom it went to, but the report does say that Negreira withdrew in cash up to €150k in the space of a year, seemingly to do so.

The relationship between the two parties, Barcelona and Negreira, remains unclear. As Athletic Club showed on Sunday night though, the court of public opinion has already made up its mind on the matter. Even if Barcelona prove their innocence, there is a good chance it will not serve them.