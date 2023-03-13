Real Madrid join transfer race for Celta Vigo star

Real Madrid are the latest club to register an interest in signing Celta Vigo’s rising star Gabri Veiga.

Premier League leaders Arsenal are rumoured to be tracking the Spain U21 international, who has eight La Liga goals and three assists this season, with reports from Diario AS claiming Manchester United are interested in a move, alongside links to Barcelona.

However, despite the growing interest, Celta are under no pressure to sell, with Veiga under contract in Galicia until 2026 and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano previously hinted all parties are prepared to take their time.

Based on the amount of noise surrounding Veiga’s eye-catching form, it was only a matter of time before Los Blancos joined the race, with Cadena SER journalist Pacojo Delgado claiming they are very interested in the 20-year-old.

Real Madrid have adopted a policy of signing the best young players in Europe in recent seasons, and a move for Veiga would follow that pattern, if they step up their rumoured interest this summer.