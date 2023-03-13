Real Madrid make first official contact with Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid have stepped up their pursuit of England and Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham, according to reports coming out of Madrid.

Diario AS claim that an official club representative travelled to Dortmund last week to meet with Bellingham and his family – his father is his agent too.

An emissary spoke with them to open a direct dialogue, in an attempt to assuage any doubts that Bellingham might have about joining Real Madrid, get to know him better and sell the move to him. Bellingham is primed to be Los Blancos’ ‘Galactico’ signing for the summer of 2023-24.

Real Madrid know they must work hard for his signature though. Dortmund, Liverpool and Manchester City all want him for next season too, and Real Madrid are financially disadvantaged compared to all three of their competitors. As a result, convincing Bellingham that he should move to Real Madrid will be of utmost importance.