Real Betis add two absences to list ahead of Manchester United and Real Mallorca ties

Real Betis will be without two of their key assets as they attempt to finish up for the international break with a pair of good results.

After a 4-1 drubbing at the hands of Manchester United last week in the Europa League, Los Beticos face a mammoth task to have any hope of turning around that result. Even captain Joaquin admitted it would be a tricky affair.

Following that, they host Real Mallorca knowing a victory will keep them at least within one win of Real Sociedad in the race for the top four places.

They will face the latter without Brazilian starlet Luiz Henrique. The exciting young winger has made less impact in recent weeks and after receiving a fifth booking against Villarreal, will be forced have a longer international break due to his suspension.

Meanwhile his compatriot Luiz Felipe will miss both the Mallorca fixture and the United return leg, according to Estadio Deportivo. Felipe finished the match last Thursday with a muscle issue, and missed the game against Villarreal on Sunday. Los Verdiblancos have ruled him out until after the international break.