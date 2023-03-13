Morocco star Sofyan Amrabat short of options for move, ‘completely quiet’ – Fabrizio Romano

Arguably the breakout star of the World Cup, it was no surprise that Sofyan Amrabat was linked with a number of teams during the January transfer window. However after a move failed to transpire, Amrabat’s future looks even less certain.

Liverpool were most strongly linked with the Moroccan midfielder, but Fabrizio Romano has told Caught Offside that there is little in the way of interest coming from England currently.

“Premier League is completely quiet for Amrabat now, it was one of the possibilities in January.”

Towards the end of the transfer window, rumours intensified that Amrabat might join Barcelona on loan, with the player himself seemingly trying to force a move out of Fiorentina.

However a deal could not be done, and it looks as if Spain might be his preferred destination now, as per Romano’s daily column.

“Now I’m told the focus is on possible La Liga move – but Barcelona moves depend on the Financial Fair Play so it’s too early to say.”

Amrabat was also linked to Atletico Madrid earlier in the January window, but the reality is that neither side look especially likely to be able to spend significantly. La Viola will want to make significant money after the World Cup he had, but moving into the final year of his contract, it might reduce the cost somewhat.