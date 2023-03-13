Karim Benzema and Ferland Mendy back in Real Madrid training ahead of Liverpool clash

Real Madrid’s injury woes are moving in a positive direction ahead of their midweek Champions League clash with Liverpool.

Los Blancos cruised to a 5-2 last 16 first leg win away at Anfield last month, in a repeat of the 2022 final in Paris, and they will be confident of avoiding a collapse against Jurgen Klopp’s visitors.

As part of their preparations for the clash, Carlo Ancelotti has opted for caution over key players returning from injury, with Karim Benzema not risked in their 3-1 La Liga win over Espanyol last weekend.

Ancelotti confirmed ahead of that fixture that Benzema would start against Liverpool, with reports from Marca confirming the Frenchman has now completed successive training sessions, with no issues.

Defender Ferland Mendy has also returned to full fitness, but Ancelotti will make a late call on whether to include him in the starting line up, with veteran David Alaba expected to miss out on a squad return.