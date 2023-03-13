Eden Hazard confirms broken Real Madrid relationship with Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard has revealed the extent of his damaged relationship with Carlo Ancelotti.

Hazard has endured a miserable time in Madrid, due to injuries and inconsistency, with the former Chelsea winger struggling to match the form which convinced Real Madrid to pay €100m for him in 2019.

The 32-year-old has admitted his frustration at a lack of first action with Los Blancos, as Ancelotti has frozen him out of the first team.

He has not played a single minute of La Liga or Champions League action since his return from the World Cup, despite being fit to play.

Hazard opened up on the situation, alongside admitting his decision to retire from international duty with Belgium was heavily impacted by not playing in Madrid.

“I would like to stay. I’ve always said that. I hope to play and to show that I can still do it”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“People have doubts, that’s normal, I understand. But for me, I’m still here next year. You never know, but a transfer is not in my plan.

“There’s respect between Ancelotti and I. But, I’m not going to say we talk to each other, because we don’t. But there will always be respect.

“I have to have respect a guy like Ancelotti. For what he represents for football, and for what he’s done in his career.”

Real Madrid are open to selling Hazard this summer, as he enters the final 12 months of his contract, with the potential for another costly free transfer exit next summer a concerning scenario.