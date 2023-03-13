Diego Simeone to lower salary at Atletico Madrid and remain until end of contract

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has come under intense scrutiny this season, more than ever, but he looks set to remain at the club this summer.

After falling out of Europe in the Champions League group stages, and being knocked out by Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey, Simeone has come under serious pressure.

However since the World Cup, Los Colchoneros have moved themselves back up the table from 5th to 3rd, and are the second-best team in La Liga over that period, behind Barcelona.

It appears to have calmed the waters and with Atletico unbeaten in seven, El Periodico de Espana (via Sport) report that he will stay at Atletico Madrid until the end of his contract, 2024.

However Simeone will also lower his salary, the highest for a manager in the world, from €20m per year to €16.5m, in hope of doing his bit to mitigate the unexpected loss of income from European football.

While in November it looked as if Simeone was increasingly unsure of how to get the best of his team, but appears to have found the formula once more in the second half of the season. In particular, Antoine Griezmann is playing some of the best football of his career.