Dani Ceballos sets out Real Madrid extension plan

Dani Ceballos has set out his key objective in Real Madrid contract extension talks.

The Spanish international is out of contract in Madrid at the end of the season with no confirmed progress on a renewal.

Ceballos has played a regular role in Carlo Ancelotti’s plans this season, as a rotating midfield option, on the back of a busy start to 2023.

However, despite Ancelotti’s openminded approach over keeping Ceballos in the Spanish capital, the club will make the final call.

With speculation continuing to grow over his next move, Ceballos insisted he only wants to sign a fresh deal on merit, with a hint over wanting a greater first team role.

“I don’t want to renew with Real Madrid, if I don’t deserve it. I have three months left. When the season ends, I will evaluate the best move for my future”, as per reports from Diario AS.

Real Madrid are set for a midfield revamp ahead of the summer, with transfer links to England star Jude Bellingham, and Toni Kroos and Luka Modric both out of contract.