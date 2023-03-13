Barcelona teenager earns call-up to Morocco squad, Real Madrid starlet could still play for Spain

Barcelona’s 19-year-old central defender Chadi Riad has been called up to the Morocco squad by Walid Regragui for their upcoming international ties against Brazil and Peru.

Riad made his first-team debut against Osasuna this season, but has been a mainstay for Rafa Marquez and Barca Atletic. He has also appeared in the UEFA Youth League. Previously he has made one appearance each for Morocco’s under-23 and under-20 side, scoring once in the process.

Ez Abde of Osasuna (on loan from Barcelona) also makes the squad. Sevilla duo Youssef En-Nesyri and Yassine Bounou are included, and Jawad El Yamiq of Real Valladolid also returns, although teammate Selim Amallah misses out through injury.

Perhaps the most significant of all is that on-loan Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz is not in the squad. There had been some talk that the Milan playmaker might be persuaded to play for Morocco ahead of Spain. It appears manager Luis de la Fuente will still have the option to pick Brahim though.