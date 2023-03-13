Barcelona receive massive fitness boost as star returns to training

Barcelona will be feeling good about themselves after beating Athletic Club in a hard-fought 1-0 win on Sunday night, and the good news continues to flow. Star midfielder Pedri is back in training with the group after missing the last six games through injury.

The hamstring issue sustained against Manchester United in mid-February has hampered Barcelona greatly, causing a large dip in their play. Although they have managed to maintain their lead in La Liga, it contributed to their exit in the Europa League, and it has been noted that their La Liga win percentage drops by around 30% without him.

Mira quién ha vuelto a entrenar con el equipo

👀 @Pedri pic.twitter.com/K8u6l8xjFA — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) March 13, 2023

On Monday he returned to training, with the hope being that he will be back for their crunch match against Real Madrid on Sunday. The result at Camp Nou could be decisive, with Los Blancos nine points behind Barcelona. As was seen in the last El Clasico, without him, Barcelona struggle to retain possession. It also means Ousmane Dembele is the only absence for that match, if Pedri does return.