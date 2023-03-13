Barcelona forward Ansu Fati offered to four Premier League clubs by agent Jorge Mendes

Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati should just how special he can be against Real Sociedad in just their second game of the season, providing a hat-trick of assists off the bench. But after a bright start, the 20-year-old has not got going this season.

With the Blaugrana struggling to fit inside the La Liga salary limit next season, many are anticipating sales in the upcoming transfer window. As Ansu struggles, there is increasing speculation that Ansu might be used as a sacrificial lamb.

The Sun in England (via Sport) say that agent Jorge Mendes has offered Fati out to the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Arsenal. This would tally with reports from last week from local reporter Joan Fontes, who explained that Mendes had been touting Ansu around Europe.

Given the financial conundrum, it would be no surprise if Ansu was not the only one of Barcelona’s squad potentially up for sale, but the young forward is suddenly looking as if he is running out of time to make an impact at Barcelona.