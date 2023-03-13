Atletico Madrid

Alvaro Morata saves Atletico Madrid at Girona

Atletico Madrid were forced to wait until deep into added time to secure a dramatic 1-0 La Liga win away at Girona.

Los Rojiblancos travelled to Catalonia looking to boost their hopes of securing a Champions League qualification spot this season.

However, the visitors were forced to live on their nerves at the Estadi Montilivi, until substitute Alvaro Morata eventually pinched all three points.

Diego Simeone’s side dominated from the start, as Memphis Depay missed two crucial early chances, as the frustration continued to grow.

That pattern continued after the restart, with Marcos Llorente denied, as Girona posed a threat on the counter attack.

Just as the tie looked set to drift off to a 0-0 stalemate, Morata produced a trademark finish, with VAR ruling in favour of the Spanish international.

Up next for Atletico is a home tie against Valencia this weekend with Girona on the road to the capital to face Rayo Vallecano.

