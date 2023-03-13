Alvaro Morata saves Atletico Madrid at Girona

Atletico Madrid were forced to wait until deep into added time to secure a dramatic 1-0 La Liga win away at Girona.

Los Rojiblancos travelled to Catalonia looking to boost their hopes of securing a Champions League qualification spot this season.

However, the visitors were forced to live on their nerves at the Estadi Montilivi, until substitute Alvaro Morata eventually pinched all three points.

¡ÁAAAAAAAALVAR⚽️ DE MI VIDAAAAAA! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ZQqs6HeG9O — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) March 13, 2023

Diego Simeone’s side dominated from the start, as Memphis Depay missed two crucial early chances, as the frustration continued to grow.

Big chance for Memphis, but he fires over the bar! 🤷‍♂️ It's a brilliant run and cross by Griezmann, but the Dutchman fails to convert his volley ❌#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/m7JZj8NLAH — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) March 13, 2023

That pattern continued after the restart, with Marcos Llorente denied, as Girona posed a threat on the counter attack.

Just as the tie looked set to drift off to a 0-0 stalemate, Morata produced a trademark finish, with VAR ruling in favour of the Spanish international.

Late drama! 🎭 Álvaro Morata scores in injury time for Atleti as they pick up three points against Girona 🔴⚪ The goal was ruled out as soon as it hit the back of the net, but after some deliberation from the VAR officials, it was eventually given!#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/1iubsFDqsj — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) March 13, 2023

Up next for Atletico is a home tie against Valencia this weekend with Girona on the road to the capital to face Rayo Vallecano.

