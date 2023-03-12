Robert Lewandowski and Gavi return for Athletic Club clash

Barcelona will be aiming to increase their La Liga title lead ahead of facing Athletic Club tonight.

La Blaugrana head to Bilbao for a crunch tie on the back of Real Madrid ramping up the pressure in the title race with a weekend win over Espanyol.

Xavi has opted for two changes from last weekend’s 1-0 home win over Valencia with Gavi and Robert Lewandowski recalled to the starting XI.

Gavi slots into midfield for the visitors, with Sergi Roberto redeployed in defence, to cover for Ronald Araujo’s suspension.

Lewandowski leads the visitors attack at the Estadio San Mames with Ansu Fati dropping to the bench.

The home side make five changes from their 0-0 draw with Rayo Vallecano with key striker Inaki Williams amongst the starting changes for Ernesto Valverde.

Barcelona stormed to a 4-0 win over Athletic Club at the Camp Nou in October but they have won just one of their last four league trips to Bilbao.