Real Madrid to be without key player for Liverpool clash – but two others set to return

Despite being 5-2 up from the first leg at Anfield, Real Madrid will be taking nothing for granted when they take on Liverpool in their Champions League last 16 second leg on Wednesday.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have a crucial La Liga fixture four days later as they take on Barcelona in the second El Clasico match of the league season, with the both duelling it out for the title. However, full focus will be on ensuring safe passage to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Mario Cortegana has confirmed that David Alaba will miss Wednesday’s match as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury suffered in the first leg against Liverpool. It remains to be seen whether he’s available for El Clasico.

However, Real Madrid will have Karim Benzema and Ferland Mendy in contention. Benzema missed Saturday’s victory over Espanyol, while Mendy has been out since January after suffering a hamstring injury against Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey.

Ancelotti will be delighted to have the duo back as Real Madrid prepare for two crucial games in four days.