Real Madrid retain Copa de Rey Youth title to close gap to Barcelona

Real Madrid officials are determined for the club to be successful for many years to come. One of the ways that they intend to guarantee this is through focus on their academy.

It certainly appears to be working, with Real Madrid’s U19 side winning the Copa del Rey Youth. The young side, managed by former Los Blancos player Alvaro Arbeloa, defeated Almeria 2-1 on Saturday to retain the title they won last year.

Pol Fortuny opened the scoring for Real Madrid after just eight minutes, and they then added a second shortly after, courtesy of Manuel Angel. Almeria reduced the deficit in the second half, but it was too late as Arbeloa’s side secured their crown.

Real Madrid have won the competition on 15 occasions now, closing to gap between themselves and Barcelona to three, with the Blaugrana sitting at 18 successes.

Real Madrid will hope that the first team can achieve a similar feat this season, although they are up against it having lost the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu to their El Clasico rivals.

Image via Real Madrid