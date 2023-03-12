Real Madrid facing competition for Erling Haaland this summer – €200m bid being lined up by PSG

Despite initial plans to postpone signing a striker until 2024, Real Madrid are set to pursue a move for Erling Haaland this summer alongside a deal for his former Borussia Dortmund teammate Jude Bellingham.

A combination of Karim Benzema’s fitness struggles and Haaland’s excellent form for Manchester City has resulted in a transfer being brought forward by one year, although it is unlikely to be straightforward for Los Blancos to sign the Norwegian international.

Manchester City will be very keen to keep hold of Haaland, but on top of this, Real Madrid are not the only team interested in him. According to RMC Sports (via MD), Paris Saint-Germain are preparing to make an offer this summer, with a fee expected to be in the region of €200m.

Haaland’s agent, Rafaela Pimienta, appeared to talk up a move to Real Madrid earlier this month, which could give them the advantage in negotiations. However, it remains to be seen whether they can match PSG’s huge offer.