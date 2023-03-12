Real Madrid continue to monitor Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after another electric performance

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia continues to show why he is one of the most exciting players in world football at present. The 22-year-old is still only in his first season in the top level of European football, having joined Napoli from Dinamo Batumi last summer.

The Georgian international, who has been given the nickname “Kvaradona” since making the move to Naples, earned Diego Maradona comparisons in Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Atalanta, in which he scored a fantastic goal to give his side the lead.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia breaks the deadlock 🤩 Kvaratskhelia sits down the Atalanta back line with a dazzling run and thumping finish to give Napoli the lead! pic.twitter.com/qM1jTO475R — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 11, 2023

Kvaratskhelia has been in electric form this season. The goal against Atalanta was his 13th of the season in 28 appearances, despite having played from the wing for the majority of the campaign. On top of that, he has 15 assists, which equates to one goal contribution per game on average.

Real Madrid are well aware on the quality that Kvaratskhelia possesses, and club officials are continuing to keep tabs on him ahead of this summer’s transfer window, according to MD.

However, Napoli are very unwilling to sell Kvaratskhelia, who has a contract at the club until 2027. Nevertheless, Real Madrid will be boosted by the fact that the player is a supporter of the club, with his idol growing up having been Guti.

Image via Icon Sport