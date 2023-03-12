Athletic Club Barcelona

(WATCH) Raphinha puts Barcelona ahead at Athletic Club

Barcelona head in at half time with a 1-0 lead at Athletic Club in their crucial La Liga clash.

La Blaugrana made the trip to Bilbao on the back of Real Madrid increasing the pressure in the title race with a weekend win over Espanyol.

Xavi opted to recall key striker Robert Lewandowski to the starting XI in Bilbao, with the Polish star missing the last two games through injury, and he was superbly denied early on.

However, it was the hosts who carved out the clearest opening of the first 45 minutes, as veteran midfielder Raul Garcia powered a header against the crossbar.

That proved to be the wake up call Barcelona needed, before the interval, as Raphinha converted his ninth league goal of the season in added time.

Sergio Busquets’ through ball released the Brazilian inside the box and he calmly fired home a breakthrough for the league leaders.

Images via Getty Images

Posted by

Tags Raphinha Raul Garcia Robert Lewandowski Sergio Busquets Xavi

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. If you need any more proof that Liga is rigged in favor of brokELona this year, compare the VAR decision that robbed Athletic for a goal and non call on Miranda last RM liga game in 22nd minute when ball bounced off his foot and caught his hand inside penalty area.

    CuIos talk smack about Tebas but he us keeping them alive economically.

    He knows if brokELonas out, he loses income.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News