(WATCH) Raphinha puts Barcelona ahead at Athletic Club

Barcelona head in at half time with a 1-0 lead at Athletic Club in their crucial La Liga clash.

La Blaugrana made the trip to Bilbao on the back of Real Madrid increasing the pressure in the title race with a weekend win over Espanyol.

Xavi opted to recall key striker Robert Lewandowski to the starting XI in Bilbao, with the Polish star missing the last two games through injury, and he was superbly denied early on.

However, it was the hosts who carved out the clearest opening of the first 45 minutes, as veteran midfielder Raul Garcia powered a header against the crossbar.

That proved to be the wake up call Barcelona needed, before the interval, as Raphinha converted his ninth league goal of the season in added time.

Sergio Busquets’ through ball released the Brazilian inside the box and he calmly fired home a breakthrough for the league leaders.

Images via Getty Images