PSG move for Villarreal star as Manchester United transfer interest fades

Paris Saint-Germain are considering a summer move for Villarreal star Pau Torres as Manchester United pull out of the race to sign him.

United were heavily linked with a move for the Spanish international last summer, but Erik ten Hag looked to put the brakes on a possible deal, in favour of signing Lisandro Martinez.

According to reports from the Daily Mirror, United will not be reviving their links with the 26-year-old, and PSG are ready to swoop in.

The Ligue 1 giants are planning a squad rebuild in the coming months, with veteran defender Sergio Ramos set to move on, when his contract expires in June.

The Parisians are also considering a move for Torres’ Spain teammate Aymeric Laporte, who is frustrated by his reduced role at Manchester City, with a combined deal likely to cost around £100-110m.

City value Laporte at around £60m with Torres’ release clause in Castellon set at £52m.