Premier League duo interested in signing Barcelona forward this summer

On Tuesday, Barcelona President Joan Laporta outlined the club’s plans for this summer’s transfer window, as they continue to struggle with financial issues.

Despite this, Laporta confirmed that Barcelona will sign a forward this summer, while a right back and central defender will also be targeted by club officials. However, to offset this, he also stated that a forward could be sold.

One player that isn’t expected to be sold is Raphinha. The Brazilian has firmly established himself as an important player for Xavi Hernandez so far in 2023, having had a difficult start to his spell at the club after his move from Leeds United last summer.

Despite neither Barcelona nor Raphinha being interested in a sale, Sport report that Chelsea and Newcastle United are interested in a summer move for him.

Barcelona intend to sell players that are less important than Raphinha, but if a fee comes in that’s too good to reject, they may be forced to part ways after just one season.