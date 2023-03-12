Joan Laporta to reach Barcelona milestone during Athletic Club fixture

Life for Joan Laporta has been far from easy in recent weeks. Having had to navigate Barcelona’s precarious financial situation, he’s also had to deal with the club being charged by Spanish prosecutors over El Caso Negreira.

However, he may been able to afford himself some celebrations on Sunday when Barcelona travel to face Athletic Club in La Liga. The match at San Mames will be Laporta’s 500th while being President, as per Marca.

Having overseen 394 in his first spell at the helm of Barcelona, the match in Bilbao will be Laporta’s 106th in his second tenure, which began in March 2021. During both spells, the first team have won a combined 308 matches, giving him a win percentage of 61.72%.

Barcelona will hope to give Laporta a special gift for his special occasion as they target victory against Athletic Club. In the process, they hope to re-establish their nine point lead at the top of the La Liga table.