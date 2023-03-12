Highly rated Barcelona youngster takes next step in promising career

Barcelona’s La Masia has some of the most promising youngster in Spanish football currently in its ranks. The academy has had great success in previous years, having overseen several successful graduates.

One of most highly regarded youngsters breaking through at the moment is Lamine Yamal. The 15-year-old is already on the cusp of the first team, despite still being so young. He has trained with them several times this season.

Yamal has taken the next step in his blossoming career by hiring a new agent – Jorge Mendes, no less. The super agent is seen as one of the most powerful in world football, and he already has several Barcelona players in his clientele – including Ansu Fati and Alejandro Balde.

Relevo report that Mendes, who has a good relationship with Barcelona, is Yamal’s new representative. The club will hope that the Portuguese will help speed up contract talks, as they look to tie down one of their brightest stars for the foreseeable future.