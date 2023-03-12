Girona boss hails Antoine Griezmann as La Liga’s best

Girona head coach Michel has praised Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann ahead of their La Liga meeting tomorrow.

Los Rojiblancos head to Catalonia in Monday night action, as they aim to tighten a grip on a Champions League spot, with a positive result at Estadi Montilivi.

Atletico have never won at Girona, in three trips across league and Copa del Rey action, with three consecutive draws since 2017.

However, Michel is preparing for a major challenge, with Griezmann enjoying a superb start to 2023.

The French international has been in sensational form since the start of the year, with five league assists and three goals, and Michel is wary of the threat posed by the 31-year-old.

📈𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐃 🔘Máximo goleador en Liga del Atleti (150).

🔘Segundo máximo goleador del Atleti en toda la historia (169). Luis, el único que le supera (172). 🔥Antoine Griezmann, el hombre que puede romper la estadística de máximos goleadores de la historia del Atleti (150). pic.twitter.com/6gGIPMR9uz — Atlético Stats (@atletico_stats_) March 7, 2023

“Players like Griezmann, are in their best moment of the season and this makes everything more difficult for us”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“We have to play with confidence and aggression. I think we can win, although the rival is the best version of themselves right now.”

Griezmann has been a thorn in Girona’s side in his clashes with them as an Atletico player after being sent off in his first meeting with them in 2017.

Four goals in seven games against them has Michel on red alert over his potential match winning ability, and Diego Simeone’s side are unbeaten against the Catalans.