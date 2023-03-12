Fabrizio Romano issues update on situation of Barcelona-linked Premier League duo

This summer’s transfer window promises to be a very busy one for Barcelona. With the club needing to drastically reduce their wage bill ahead of next season, departures are a necessity as officials look to balance the books.

However, incoming will still be targeted as Xavi Hernandez seeks reinforcements for his first team. Club President Joan Laporta outlined the club’s priorities on Tuesday, stating that additions are needed in defence and attack.

Due to the club’s precarious financial situation, free transfers will be utilised as Barcelona look to add quality without dramatically impacting their finances. Two names that have been linked are Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan and Liverpool’s Robert Firmino.

Both players are out of contract this summer, with the latter already announcing his intention to leave this summer. In his Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano gave the state of play in terms of both players.

“Gundogan has still not communicated to Man City his plans on the future, but Barcelona have an interest and there are also two more clubs keen on signing him in case he’d leave City.

“Firmino’s situation is still unclear, too early to mention; he will take some time to decide his next move, having only just made the official announcement on his decision to leave Anfield.”

Although Barcelona do not consider a midfield signing to be a priority, Gundogan would add much needed experience to a rather young first team. As would Firmino, who’d be a backup to Robert Lewandowski.