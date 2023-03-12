Europa League race remains deadlocked as Sevilla secure key win

The battle for Europa League places remains tight in La Liga this weekend as the main sides involved failed to win.

Real Sociedad’s inconsistent form continued as they were held to a 1-1 draw away at Mallorca.

Carlos Fernandez’s early goal set the visitors up perfectly in Palma but they were unable to hold on.

Kang-in Lee pounced on a defensive error to equalise for Mallorca, before Robin Le Normand had a goal ruled out by VAR, and Mikel Merino was sent off in added time.

Elsewhere in the Europa League scrap, rivals Villarreal and Real Betis were also tied at 1-1 in Castellon, with Los Verdiblancos opening up a four point gap in fifth place.

Pepe Reina with a howler! 🫣 The Villarreal 'keeper goes to catch the ball but spills it which allows Borja Iglesias to score the opening goal 🌴#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/972RZC8IYm — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) March 12, 2023

However, the big result of the weekend was Sevilla’s first league win in over a month, as they fought back to edge out neighbours Almeria.

Sevilla are level! ✌️ Lucas Ocampos converts from the spot to make it 1-1 ⚪🔴#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/zHr6BroPGL — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) March 12, 2023

Lucas Ocampos cancelled out an early setback, with a penalty on the stroke of half time, before Erik Lamela headed home his first league goal of 2023, to seal all three points.

Lamela heads in! ⚪🔴 The Argentine gives Sevilla the lead as he meets Bryan Gil's inviting cross 👏 🎙️ "Absolute scenes at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan!"#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/8dFZgS4MPD — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) March 12, 2023

