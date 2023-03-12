Eder Militao ranks among Europe’s best after Real Madrid defender’s goal against Espanyol

Real Madrid survived an early scare against Espanyol on Saturday to secure a much needed three points ahead of two crucial fixtures in their season.

Joselu’s opener was cancelled out by first half strikes from Vinicius Jr and Eder Militao, before Marco Asensio sealed the victory in added time. The win moved Real Madrid to within six points of Barcelona in the La Liga title race.

Militao’s goal took him to six goals in all competitions. Four of those have been in La Liga, all of which have been from headers. He leads that statistic in the league, one ahead of the likes of Raphinha, Chimy Avila and Vedan Muriqi.

Five of Militao’s six goals this season have been from headers, which has him among Europe’s best in that regard, as per Marca. Only Harry Kane (eight) and Breel Embolo (six) have more.

Militao’s scoring touch has been a virtue for Real Madrid this season, and he will hope to continue adding goals to his game as Los Blancos target a successful end to the season.