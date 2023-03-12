Chelsea to start Joao Felix transfer talks

Joao Felix appears to be edging closer to a permanent move to Premier League giants Chelsea this summer.

The Portuguese international has struggled to retain a regular starting spot in Diego Simeone’s plans following his arrival in Madrid from Benfica in 2019.

Chelsea sealed a January loan move for Felix, as part of an £11m six month deal at Stamford Bridge, but with no purchase clause included in the agreement between the two clubs.

Blues head coach Graham Potter has been impressed with his impact in London, amid rumours they are potentially willing to offload England star Mason Mount, to retain him.

Chelsea are prepared to open transfer negotiations with Atletico at the end of the campaign, with an £80m asking price set by Simeone.

As per reports from Relevo, Chelsea are determined to secure a move ahead of the 2023/24 season, with club owner Todd Boehly ready to begin talks with Felix’s representatives imminently.