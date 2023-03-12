Barcelona to have key player available for El Clasico – another one is “very doubtful”

Next Sunday’s El Clasico fixture could be a title defining fixture in La Liga. The gap between Barcelona and Real Madrid sits at six points, although the former have a game in hand (against Athletic Club on Sunday).

Real Madrid should have two key players back for the match at the Camp Nou, with Karim Benzema and Ferland Mendy back in full training ahead of Los Blancos’ Champions League last 16 second leg against Liverpool.

Barcelona have had their own injury issues, although they are also close to being resolved. MD report that Pedri will return for the Blaugrana for the showdown match next Sunday.

The 20-year-old has been missing since suffering a muscle injury against Manchester United in February, but he is now close to full fitness and is expected to play some part against Real Madrid.

However, it remains unlikely that Ousmane Dembele will be fit for El Clasico, with MD also stating that the Frenchman will remain doubtful for the run-up to the match, and a late decision will be made on his availability.

Next Sunday’s match is arguably the biggest game of the season so far for Barcelona. The club will be desperate to secure its first league title in four years.

