Barcelona suffer transfer blow as they search for new right back this summer

This summer, Barcelona are finally trying to solve a long term problem in the first team squad: right back.

Ever since Dani Alves left at the end of his first spell in 2016, several players have come in and tried to replace him, with no one having been able to do so for a sustained period of time.

Jules Kounde is currently first choice at right back, although his preference is to play as a central defender. As such, a natural in the position will be targeted this summer, as confirmed by Barcelona President Joan Laporta on Tuesday.

One of the club’s reported main targets is Villarreal’s Juan Foyth. The 25-year-old, who won the World Cup last year with Argentina, has been linked with a move to the Camp Nou in the past, but Sport report that he is very unlikely to join this summer, as the Yellow Submarine are refusing to negotiate with Barcelona.

As such, if Barcelona wish to sign Foyth, they will have to pay his release clause, which is said to be in excess of €60m. Given their financial situation, that appears very unlikely to happen.