Barcelona move for Vitor Roque edges closer as youngster rejects Premier League move

Barcelona appear to be edging closer to their first signing of this summer’s transfer window.

The La Liga leaders have been interested in Athletico Paranaense forward Vitor Roque for several months, and they scouted him at the recent U20 Sudamericano in Colombia, where he finished as joint top goal scorer as Brazil won the tournament.

In recent days, Barcelona have made progress on a deal which would see Roque join this summer as a backup to Robert Lewandowski, with a view to the 18-year-old succeeding the Polish international in the next few years.

However, Barca aren’t the only team interested in Roque, with Arsenal having also been confirmed as being keen on the teenager. Despite this, Roque has stated his desire to play for Barcelona in recent weeks.

According to Sport, Roque is moving closer to joining Barcelona after rejecting an approach from the Premier League leaders. It is reported that once Roque knew of the Blaugrana’s interest, they were the only club he was interested in joining.

Barcelona officials will be delighted at this news, as they start to plan Xavi Hernandez’s squad for next season.