Barcelona making moves to secure long term future of key first team player

With Barcelona continuing to struggle financially ahead of this summer’s transfer window, signings will be more difficult than usual as Xavi Hernandez seeks reinforcements before next season gets underway.

As much, an essential area for club officials will be tying down the futures of important first team players. Gavi and Ronald Araujo have already signed new contracts at the club this season, and plans to offer an extension to captain Sergio Busquets are in the pipeline.

Another important piece of business for Barcelona will be securing Ousmane Dembele’s future. After a difficult start to his career in Catalonia, the Frenchman has thrived under Xavi, becoming one of the club’s most important players.

Dembele is out on contract at the end of next season, and Barcelona are desperate for him to sign a new deal. According to Sport, club officials have begun plans to offer the 25-year-old a new contract in the coming weeks.

Dembele has been missing for Barcelona since January due to injury, but he is expected to return in the next couple of weeks as the club target a domestic treble.