Barcelona given Caso Negreira boost as new revelations arise following Spanish prosecutors’ charge

El Caso Negreira has expedited in recent days, following confirmation that Spanish prosecutors are charging Barcelona with “continuous sporting corruption”.

Five individuals have been named in the complaint, including Enriquez Negreira and former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu. The club have also been charged with irregular administration and the use of false documents. Former Barca officials Oscar Grau and Albert Soler have been charged in these proceedings.

A key detail for the case states allegations that Barcelona’s payments to Negreira were in return for “favourable decisions” from referees. However, that could prove to be a benefit for the Blaugrana, following reports from Marca that the Prosecutor’s Office has yet to provide any evidence that referees were purchased by the club.

The case hinges on this stipulation. If evidence cannot be provided, then Barcelona would avoid any punishment from the Spanish authorities.

The news comes as Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is set to chair an emergency meeting with the club’s board of directors to discuss their stance on Caso Negreira.