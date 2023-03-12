Alvaro Arbeloa being lined up for head coach role in the future after Copa del Rey Youth success

While success is demanded currently at Real Madrid, there is always an eye cast on the future by club officials, as they look to continue being one of Europe’s best for many years to come.

Their youth academy is thriving at present. Raul Gonzalez’s Castilla side are flying this season, sitting just five points off the top of the table in Primera Federacion Group 1. Further down at the club, success is the same.

On Saturday, Real Madrid’s U19s, led by former Los Blancos player Alvaro Arbeloa, won the Copa del Rey Youth for the second successive season. They defeated Almeria 2-1 to win the competition for a 15th time.

Arbeloa’s side have yet to lose in all competitions this season, and are in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Youth League. The 40-year-old has had a successful first venture into management, and Real Madrid’s hierarchy are taking notice.

Diario AS report that Arbeloa is being lined up as a future head coach of the first team by Real Madrid officials. Several others that started their coaching careers in the youth levels at the club, including Raul and Xabi Alonso, are in contention for the role in the future, and Arbeloa is the same.

Real Madrid have created a group of exciting young managers in recent years, and they will hope that can bring success to the first team in the future if/when the likes of Raul, Alonso and Arbeloa are given the opportunity to take the reins.