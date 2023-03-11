WATCH: Vinicius Jr gets Real Madrid back on level terms with brilliant solo effort

After falling behind early, Real Madrid have regrouped and they have now equalised against Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are seeking to cut Barcelona’s lead at the top of the La Liga table to six points, having seen the deficit grow to nine after last weekend’s disappointing draw to Real Betis.

However, things started terribly against Espanyol, who took the lead after eight minutes when Joselu finished emphatically from a Ruben Sanchez cross.

Fortunately for Real Madrid, they are back on level terms after being behind for just 15 minutes, with Vinicius Jr capping off a lovely solo run with an excellent finish past Fernando Pacheco from inside the box.

Carlo Ancelotti will be delighted that his side have recovered quickly and equalised so soon after falling behind. He will hope that they will now go on to secure victory, as Real Madrid look to stay in the La Liga title race.