WATCH: Real Madrid fall behind early as Joselu gives Espanyol shock lead

Real Madrid’s hopes of retaining their La Liga crown are slipping even further away having gone behind to Espanyol early on at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti’s sit are nine points adrift in the title race after last weekend’s disappointing draw to Real Betis, and ahead of El Clasico next Sunday, they will have hoped to get back on track in La Liga.

However, that is very much not the case at the moment, as Espanyol have scored early on in the Spanish capital courtesy of Joselu. The former Real Madrid striker finished emphatically past Thibaut Courtois after being played in by Ruben Sanchez.

Great finish by Espanyol's Joselu and Real Madrid are in trouble! 👀 Look at that for composure 🧊#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/ORHxDRbYrq — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) March 11, 2023

Joselu gives Espanyol the lead over Real Madrid 👀 pic.twitter.com/6KFGefPEfY — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 11, 2023

It’s the worst possible start for Real Madrid, who would’ve been hoping to set themselves up nicely for two huge matches against Liverpool and Barcelona with a win.

Instead, Ancelotti’s men are scrambling, and they risk falling even further behind in the title race, with Barcelona looking to take advantage of any slip-up.