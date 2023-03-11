WATCH: Eder Militao completes Real Madrid turnaround after brilliant build-up play

After going behind so early, Real Madrid have now turned the game around in the space of 30 first half minutes to lead against Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Joselu had given Espanyol a shock lead after finishing emphatically past Thibaut Courtois. Luckily for Los Blancos supporters, their side equalised 15 minutes later after a brilliant solo effort from Vinicius Jr.

Carlo Ancelotti would’ve been delighted with the response from his players, and he will be even more pleased now as they have taken the lead. Vinicius played in Aurelien Tchouameni, whose beautiful outside of the boot cross has been headed home by Eder Militao.

And Real Madrid have turned it around before half time! ⚪ Éder Militão heads in brilliantly, but what about that cross with the outside of the boot from Aurélien Tchouaméni 🤤@LaLigaTV pic.twitter.com/JXKYnD9Niw — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) March 11, 2023

Eder Militao puts Real Madrid up 2-1 🔥 pic.twitter.com/b6VTWqU5xf — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 11, 2023

It has been a response of champions from Real Madrid, who will now hope to see out this match as they prepare for two crucial fixtures in the space of eight days against Liverpool and Barcelona.

Ancelotti will hope for a third goal in the second half in order for the game to be killed off.