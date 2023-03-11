Vinicius Jr hoping for more improvement from Real Madrid after Espanyol comeback

After an early scare, Real Madrid recovered to secure three points against Espanyol on Saturday. Joselu had given Diego Martinez’s side the lead, but goals from Vinicius Jr, Eder Militao and Marco Asensio kept Los Blancos in the title race.

Vinicius notched his 19th goal of the season to continue an excellent individual campaign, although it was his first domestic goal in seven matches.

Speaking after Saturday’s match to Real Madrid TV, as per Marca, the 22-year-old demanded that his teammates keep improving as they seek a successful end to the season.

“We have that calmness, and whenever we get like that, we lift it. We have to keep lifting and improving. Thanks to the fans who came today, we have to thank them and hope that on Wednesday there will be more from them.”

Vinicius is looking forward to Wednesday’s Champions League last 16 second leg against Liverpool at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“The team has good feelings for Wednesday. We have to continue like this.”

Real Madrid will hope that Saturday’s result can be a catalyst as they prepare for a crucial week in their season.

