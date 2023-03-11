Celta Elche

Valencia and Elche boost La Liga survival hopes as Rayo Vallecano slip up

Valencia have received a crucial three points in their La Liga survival battle thanks to a 1-0 win at home to Osasuna.

Los Che headed into the weekend inside the relegation zone, on the back of just one league victory, since their World Cup return.

However, despite struggling to find a way past Sergio Herrera either side of the break, the hosts finally edged in front as Justin Kluivert fired home the winner.

Aimar Oroz’s late red card ended any chance of a Osasuna fightback as the home side moved out of the bottom three.

Elsewhere in the relegation battle, rock bottom Elche continued their own battle for top flight safety, as Tete Morente scored an added time equaliser, in their 1-1 draw at home to Real Valladolid.

Rayo Vallecano’s push for Europe took another blow as they lost 3-0 on the road at Celta Vigo.

 

Iago Aspas netted his 12th and 13th league goals of the campaign, either side of Pathe Ciss‘ own goal, as Andoni Iraola’s side stretched their winless run to five games.

