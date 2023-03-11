Rodrygo hoping to improve La Liga record as replaces Karim Benzema yet again this season

Real Madrid are aiming to close the gap to Barcelona in the La Liga title race when they take on Espanyol on Saturday, with El Clasico just eight days away.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are nine points adrift from Barca, but could cut the deficit to six at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, they will have to do so without the services of talisman Karim Benzema, who will be missing due to injury.

Rodrygo will take Benzema’s place in the centre of Real Madrid’s front three, which is a role that he has become accustomed to this season. He has played centrally 15 times this season when the Frenchman has been absent, with nine of those matches in La Liga.

Despite this, the 22-year-old has struggled for goalscoring form. He has failed to score in La Liga since the victory over Barcelona at the Bernabeu in October.

Real Madrid will hope that Rodrygo has rediscover his scoring form, as they prepare for the crucial period of their season in the coming weeks.