Robert Lewandowski to start in Barcelona’s trip to Athletic Club

Barcelona have been boosted by some key fitness news ahead of their La Liga trip to Athletic Club tomorrow.

La Blaugrana will be looking to react to Real Madrid’s 3-1 win over Espanyol this weekend as Carlo Ancelotti’s side cut the title gap to six points overnight.

Xavi makes two changes to his matchday squad following their scrappy 1-0 home win over Valencia last time out.

Spanish star Gavi is back involved, after serving a one game ban against Los Che, and he could be immediately reinstalled into the starting XI.

One certain change will come in defence, with Xavi dropping a hint over Eric Garcia replacing the suspended Ronald Araujo, and Robert Lewandowski back from injury.

Lewandowski has missed the last two matches, due to a hamstring problem, and he has started 19 of his 20 league appearances this season.

The Polish veteran’s return is expected to mean Ansu Fati drops down to the substitutes bench.