Real Madrid survive early scare to move to within six points of Barcelona

After three successive disappointing results, Real Madrid are back on track after coming from behind to defeat Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday afternoon.

Espanyol started brightly, and they took a shock lead inside the opening 10 minutes. Eduardo Camavinga misjudged a long ball, which allowed Ruben Sanchez to cross for Joselu, who emphatically finished beyond Thibaut Courtois.

That early blow kicked Real Madrid into gear, and they equalised 15 minutes later. Vinicius Jr picked the ball up on the left, beat two players before cutting inside and finishing past Fernando Pacheco. The goal was the Brazilian’s eighth of the season, and his first domestically in seven matches.

Real Madrid completed the turnaround minutes before half time when Vinicius played in Aurelien Tchouameni on the left, and the Frenchman lifted a gorgeous cross into the box using the outside of his right foot. Eder Militao reached it, and headed home to make it 2-1.

The second half was a quieter affair, but Real Madrid did secure the victory is added time courtesy of Marco Asensio. The 27-year-old finished beyond Pacheco after a brilliant run from Nacho Fernandez to secure a much needed three points.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side stay in the hunt to retain their La Liga crown, cutting Barcelona’s lead to six points. They now head into Wednesday’s Champions League last 16 second leg against Liverpool in good spirits, although the same can’t be said for their opponents, who lost to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Image via Bernat Armangue/LaPresse