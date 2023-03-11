Real Madrid draw up Karim Benzema replacement list

Real Madrid are reportedly planning for life after captain Karim Benzema from next season onwards.

Benzema has played a crucial role for Los Blancos in recent seasons, leading them to a La Liga and Champions League double in 2022, alongside a first ever Ballon d’Or win.

However, injuries have become a more regular issue for the Frenchman in 2022/23, with Carlo Ancelotti forced to manage the 35-year-old’s game time.

With speculation ongoing over his extension this summer, the club are openminded over his future, with a 12-month renewal likely to be his final campaign in Madrid.

Los Blancos are happy to retain Benzema for another season, but the wheels are in motion to source his long term successor, with Paris Saint Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe still the No.1 target.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Mbappe is a more likely option for 2024, with Tottenham’s Richarlison and Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos on the list, if Benzema leaves this summer.