Real Madrid break their silence on El Caso Negreira as emergency meeting is called

Up until now, Real Madrid have refrained from issuing a public statement on the Negreira case, much to the frustration of many of their fans.

While 14 others clubs in the top two divisions of Spanish football issued a statement denouncing the situation last month, Real Madrid were absent.

However, they have now broke their silence on the situation, following confirmation that Spanish prosecutors have now charged Barcelona with “continuous corruption”. Should they be found guilty, harsh punishments could follow for the Blaugrana.

In a statement posted on their website Real Madrid acknowledged the new developments in the case, and stated that Florentino Perez will chair an emergency board meeting on Sunday to discuss the matter.

Although Barcelona could be found guilty, they will not face sanctions from La Liga over Caso Negreira, meaning that Real Madrid would have to overturn the nine point gap in the title race on the pitch.