Karim Benzema bites back at Didier Deschamps after France head coach’s World Cup admission

Karim Benzema’s relationship with Didier Deschamps is at an all-time low, when it once appeared that it had been resurrected. The animosity surrounds Benzema’s involvement in the France squad at the World Cup, specifically after the Real Madrid captain suffered a thigh injury pre-tournament.

Benzema ultimately missed the entire World Cup in Qatar, although there was talk mid-tournament that he could make a sensational return from injury. However, Deschamps dismissed this at the time, and has done so again in recent days.

The Franch head coach, in an interview with Le Parisien (as per MD), knew that Benzema has participated in a friendly for Real Madrid in his efforts to regain fitness, but stated that it wasn’t enough for him to be considered for selection.

“Do you really think it’s comparable to the intensity of a World Cup semi-final? Despite his talent and status, which no one has ever questioned, can you imagine him returning at the last moment? Karim himself told me I wouldn’t have been ready.”

Deschamps’ claim that Benzema ruled himself out of the World Cup has been rebuffed by the player himself. The 35-year-old took to Instagram, in which he posted a video that appeared to call Deschamps a liar, before adding on to that with “But how daring” and “Dear Didier, good night” followed by a clown emoji.

Benzema has struggled for much of the season with injury, and missed Saturday’s victory over Espanyol with another issue. However, he is expected to return when Real Madrid take on Liverpool on Wednesday.