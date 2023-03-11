Carlo Ancelotti warns Real Madrid over Liverpool response

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has told his players not to be complacent ahead of facing Liverpool in midweek.

Los Blancos stormed to an impressive 5-2 Champions League last 16 first leg win away at Anfield last month in a repeat of the 2022 final.

The result puts Ancelotti’s charges in a strong position to reach the quarter finals, but the veteran Italian coach is taking nothing for granted, as Jurgen Klopp and co travel to Madrid.

His team were forced to dig deep in their knockout Champions League games last season, on route to beating Liverpool in Paris.

They threw away a 3-1 first leg lead over Chelsea in the last eight, with Karim Benzema’s late goal eventually edging them over the line, and Ancelotti wants to avoid a dramatic repeat.

“We have the experience of last year against Chelsea. We have an advantage, that’s why we’re favourites, but we have to play another 90 minutes with the same attitude as the first leg”, as per reports from Marca.

“We have an advantage, but we can’t think of managing the game, we have to play 90 minutes at the top level.”

Ancelotti hinted his squad came through their 3-1 La Liga win over Espanyol with no fresh injury concerns as they close the title gap to six points on Barcelona overnight.

Benzema is set to return to the starting XI, after being rested against the Catalans, with Ancelotti in line to rotate his midfield.