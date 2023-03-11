Carlo Ancelotti bemoans treatment of Vinicius Jr from referees after another yellow card

During Real Madrid’s victory over Espanyol on Saturday, Vinicius Jr showed why he’s considered to be one of the best wingers in world football as he netted a stunning solo goal.

However, the 22-year-old’s discipline problems also reared their head again, as he was shown another yellow card by referee Jorge Figueroa Vazquez. The booking is Vinicius’ third in three matches, and his 12th of the season in all competitions.

It was also his eighth in La Liga this campaign, meaning he’s just two more away from a two-match suspension in the competition. Only Villarreal’s Alex Baena and Javi Sanchez of Real Valladolid have more yellow cards in the league than Vinicius.

Speaking after the victory over Espanyol, Carlo Ancelotti praised Vinicius’ temperament, and felt that referees are punishing him because of the treatment he receives from opposition players, as per Relevo.

“I found his attitude to be exemplary. He has to keep it up. The referees have shown him many yellows for the kicks that he has received (from the opposition).”

Real Madrid could do without Vinicius being suspended for two matches at any point in the remainder of the season, but it could be a reality with 13 matches still to play.